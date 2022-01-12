Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.38. 226,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 182,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$31.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.48.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,845,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,884,123.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,295 shares of company stock valued at $398,392.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

