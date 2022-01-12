Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

