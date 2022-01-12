Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.47

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.47 and last traded at $149.28, with a volume of 4548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.02.

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

