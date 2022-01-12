Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.48. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 411,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

