ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

