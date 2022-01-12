Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGTF. increased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of ARGTF opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.