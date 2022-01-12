Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $14,470,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

