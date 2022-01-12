Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Asana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $65.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 41.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.