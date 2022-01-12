ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.67.

NYSE ASGN opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26. ASGN has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

