Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $318.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.70. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $197.95 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
