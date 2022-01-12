Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $318.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.70. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $197.95 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

