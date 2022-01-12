ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $729.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $801.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $786.27. The firm has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. ASML has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.