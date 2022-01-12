Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) vs. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Associated British Foods and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated British Foods $19.14 billion 1.20 $654.05 million N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 5.38 $97.10 million N/A N/A

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated British Foods and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated British Foods 1 1 7 0 2.67 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 4 4 0 2.33

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $91.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.83%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Associated British Foods.

Dividends

Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Associated British Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated British Foods and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Associated British Foods beats EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products. The Sugar segment processes and markets sugar beet and sugar cane. The Agriculture segment produces and distributes animal feeds. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers’ yeast, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and bakery ingredients. The Retail segment sells clothes and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail stores. The company was founded in November 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

