Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

