Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 3815952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

