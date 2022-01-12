AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($135.74) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AZN. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.74) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($142.53) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($135.74) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($131.32).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,476 ($115.05) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,609.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,584.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £131.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.43) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($129.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

