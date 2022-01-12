ATB Capital Increases OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.15. 1,463,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

