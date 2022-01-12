Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00015873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00060578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

