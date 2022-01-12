AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. 622,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

