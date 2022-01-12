Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $6,043.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00346681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00060578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

