Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $107.14

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.14, but opened at $104.90. Autoliv shares last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 14,222 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.