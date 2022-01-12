Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.
Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.64. 43,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
