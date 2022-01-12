Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.64. 43,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

