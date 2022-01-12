Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 432,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

