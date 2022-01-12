Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 2.9%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 13,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 5,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$28.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

