Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avantor were worth $36,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

