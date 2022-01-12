AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

AVPT opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

