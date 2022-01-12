Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,762. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

