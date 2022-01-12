AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,750 by Analysts at Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,880 ($52.67) to GBX 3,750 ($50.90) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,084 ($41.86) on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,995 ($40.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,323.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,679.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a PE ratio of -245.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.10%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

