Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 2,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

