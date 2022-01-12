Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.60. The stock had a trading volume of 250,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $286.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.