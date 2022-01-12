Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 134,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 242,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 110,299 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 15,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

