Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 58.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 189,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.