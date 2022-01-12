Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 205.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. 50,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,101. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

