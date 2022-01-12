Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.39. 280,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.