Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.50. The stock had a trading volume of 508,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.68. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

