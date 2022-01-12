Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 47,456 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,456 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 5,269,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

