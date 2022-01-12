B. Riley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $100.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Man Group plc grew its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.