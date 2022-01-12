B. Riley Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target to $40.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.42% from the company’s previous close.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.