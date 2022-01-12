BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 644 ($8.74) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 645 ($8.76) to GBX 555 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.33).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA opened at GBX 571.20 ($7.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 557.90. The stock has a market cap of £18.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.57).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.