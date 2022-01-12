Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.65.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. 2,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.