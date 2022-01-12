Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up to $26.75

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $28.00. Bancorp shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 7,910 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

