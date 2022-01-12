Bank of America Begins Coverage on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

