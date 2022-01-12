Bank of America Begins Coverage on Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,275. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

