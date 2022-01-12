Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,088,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,929,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $980,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

BAC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,487,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $399.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

