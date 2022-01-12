Bank of The West Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Motors were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

