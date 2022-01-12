Bank of The West Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SLV opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

