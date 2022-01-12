Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 5,960,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.