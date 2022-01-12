Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 148,126 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 305,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399,107. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

