Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. 307,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,227. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

