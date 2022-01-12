Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

EOG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.