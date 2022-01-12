Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.22% of Exact Sciences worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.